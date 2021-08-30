Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, right, speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Inslee announced that Washington state is expanding its vaccine mandate to include all public, charter and private school teachers and staff, as well as those working at the state's colleges and universities. The governor also expanded the statewide indoor mask mandate in place for non-vaccinated individuals to include those who are vaccinated.