A mass of floating vegetation canceled hydroplane testing Friday, July 23, for this year’s Water Follies.
What a race official described as a “milfoil island” the size of a football field on the Pasco side of the Columbia River blocked the entire stretch of the course that leads to the third turn.
Hydroplane testing was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Friday. But by the early afternoon, testing was called off entirely for the day after the milfoil mass continued to choke up the river.
“They keep hacking away at it but they are just not going to get it done,” said Andy Munz, of the H1 Unlimited, American Boat Racing Association.
Water milfoil is an evasive aquatic plant that can form large mats of floating vegetation on top of bodies of water. The invasive frilly plant is common in the river.
Water Follies organizers usually have to thin out the biggest patches ahead of time to minimize problems for boats.
A pontoon — or a party barge — staffed with volunteers was being used to pull up the plants, as rescue sleds and safety patrol boats were driving back and forth through the area to try to break up the foliage.
The plants create a safety hazard for the hydroplanes, which are water cooled.
The boats could potentially suck in the milfoil through the intake and clog the cooling for the engines.