Workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Logansport, Ind., on May 7, 2020. Meatpacking giant Tyson Foods says more than 96% of its workers have been vaccinated ahead of a Nov. 1 deadline for them to do so. The Springdale, Ark., based company said the number of its 120,000 workers who have been vaccinated has nearly doubled since it announced its mandate on Aug. 3.