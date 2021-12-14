PENDLETON — John McKenzie Mattila’s return to Eastern Oregon for a retrial in his drunk driving and manslaughter case ended with a plea deal to a serve nine years, two months in state prison.
That’s a little less than a year off his original sentence in 2020.
Mattila, 26, of Weston, took a plea deal Wednesday, Dec. 9, the result of a settlement conference, according to state court documents. Mattila pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants, and admitted he was responsible for the death of Adelaida Solis Torres.
Mattila on Feb. 22, 2019, was driving on Highway 11 near Weston when he crashed into Solis Torres, a 26-year veteran of the Oregon Department of Human Services. Solis Torres died in the crash, and Mattila fled the scene. Police later arrested him.
A jury in March 2020 convicted Mattila, 26, after three hours of deliberation, of first- and second-degree manslaughter, DUII and hit-and-run involving a person. But only the verdict on the hit-and-run charge was unanimous. The non-unanimous verdicts pushed the case back to the Umatilla County Circuit Court in the wake of the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling banning non-unanimous verdicts.
Mattila was in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, since Sept. 29, awaiting retrial. He now is back in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections.
(0) comments
