A deceased male was found early Thursday morning on the Washington State University campus near Stephenson Hall Complex, according to a Facebook post by the WSU Police.
The cause and manner of the person’s death is under investigation. There is no known active threat to the WSU community, according to the WSU Police post.
WSU police responded to a call at Stephenson Hall at 12:39 a.m. Thursday. Officers discovered the deceased male south of the complex.
The WSU Police Department is working with the Whitman County Coroner’s Office on the investigation, as it does with any death on campus, according to the Facebook post. The name of the individual and the cause and manner of his death will be released by the coroner’s office.
WSU Police will notify the campus community if there is any change in the initial threat assessment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.