12:05 a.m.: Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, the suspect in the Fred Meyer shooting, has been arrested, Richland police said about 11:30 p.m. Monday night.
He was found on Interstate 90 between Sprague and Spokane. Aerial look at fire-gutted downtown Kennewick building He will be taken to the Benton County jail and held on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to Richland police.
9:45 p.m.: Richland police posted an update on Facebook officially identifying the Fred Meyer shooting suspect as Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39.
He’s wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in the death of 38-year-old Justin Krumbah. Kelly is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Honda Civic WA with license place number BXC3305. Officers urge anyone who sees him to call 911 for an immediate police response.
Call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 if you have other information on his whereabouts. Police also said the surviving shooting victim, a Fred Meyer store employee, was still in critical condition at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
“This investigation remains an active, around-the-clock effort by our investigators,” said the post. “The Richland Police Department continues to hold the victims and their families in our thoughts during this difficult time.” Aaron C. Kelly
7:45 p.m.: An Instacart shopper with a “positive can-do attitude” was identified online by friends and co-workers as the man killed Monday inside the Richland Fred Meyer. Justin Krumbah, 38, was one of two people shot by a gunman about 11 a.m. A GoFundMe fundraiser for funeral expenses was started just hours after the 11 a.m. shooting to raise money for Krumbah’s funeral. By evening, 140 people already had donated $6,000.
7:10 p.m.: A $1 million nationwide warrant has been issued for the 39-year-old suspect in Monday morning’s deadly shooting at Fred Meyer. Aaron Christopher Kelly is charged in Benton County Superior Court with premeditated first-degree murder, online court records show.
The warrant was signed Monday by Judge Dave Petersen, who found probable cause for Kelly’s arrest. Police have not disclosed the identities of the alleged shooter, the customer who was killed or the employee who is hospitalized with critical injuries.
An officer safety poster was issued for Richland Fred Meyer shooting suspect Aaron C. Kelly. However, an internal Richland Police Department “officer safety” memo, issued by Interim Police Chief Brigit Clary, identifies Kelly as the man who allegedly shot two people inside the Wellsian Way store at 11 a.m. While police have not publicly posted the memo, Tri-Cities residents have been sharing it on their personal Facebook pages after someone got a hold of the document.
Kelly is described as being 6-foot, weighing 190 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He drives a silver 2005 Honda Civic, according to the officer safety memo. It is not known if the Honda was used in the crime.
Police say Kelly was last seen wearing a “black puffy sleeveless shell/vest over black and gray plaid shirt and light colored pants or jeans.” If someone sees the suspect or feels in danger, they are told to immediately call 911. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 509-628-0333.
