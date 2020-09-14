It took more than a decade of fundraising, but the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter in Lewiston was finally able to break ground this month on its new facility south of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Donna Duffau, the shelter’s director of operations. “And I’m just really excited. It’s more centrally located for all the organizations that bring animals to us.”
The shelter outgrew its cramped current location on Shelter Road near Clearwater Paper long ago. Its administration purchased the land for the new facility about 10 years ago, but sufficient funds to begin the first phase of construction hadn’t been raised until recently.
Shelter Development Director Becky Sturmer said some of the approximately $1 million raised so far came from grants, but the vast majority came from individual donations and some larger gifts.
“The shelter has been fortunate,” Sturmer said. “We have received some bequests and some very nice donations in the past that have helped get us this far.”
The shelter won’t be able to move its operations into the new facility until the interior of the main building is complete after the next phase of construction, which will take place after sufficient additional funds are raised. Sturmer said the initial construction will begin this fall after city building permits are finalized.
It will include utility work, a garage with a sally port, the concrete slab for the main building and hopefully the building’s shell.
Project architect Larry Kom said the garage should be done by the end of fall, and it will include space for storage of food, bedding and other items needed by the facility once it opens, along with a feline isolation and holding room.
The main building shell should be done by next summer. K&G Construction of Lewiston is the general contractor, and project planning and design work has been completed in conjunction with Animal Arts.
Kom said the Boulder, Colo., firm specializes in the design and construction of animal care facilities around the nation.
The next phase will include interior finishes for the main building. Once complete, Sturmer said the shelter’s separate clinical and adoption operations will be able to expand, with better separation between the two.
An early estimate for the entire project was $4 million, but Sturmer said more recent projections show it could be completed for less. Kom estimated the total cost at between $3 million and $4 million.
Beyond the first and second phases, future construction will focus on the outdoor areas with the development of dog runs, meet-and-greet areas for adoptions and play areas for dogs.
There is plenty of room for such amenities since the new site is 10 acres, while the existing site sits on only 3.
“There’s a lot of wishes for us,” Sturmer said.