Teresa Alvarado holds a photo of her son, Keenan Thomas, who died at Walla Walla State Penitentiary in 2019 after being placed with a violent cellmate — against the recommendations of two Department of Corrections screeners. When Alvarado, seen here in Pasco, spoke to him the night before he died, she said, he sounded dedicated to a better life and couldn’t wait to get out. He said he wanted to be there for his children. The next day, Thomas was found dead in his cell. A wrongful death lawsuit was filed last September on behalf of Thomas’ family.