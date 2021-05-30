Friends

Friends, from left, Diana Volynets,7, of Algona; Kathrin Oleksiyenko, 8, of Federal Way; and Evelyn Gapon, 12, of Lake Tapps, show their talents at Dash Point State Park in Federal Way, in August 2020.

 Seattle Times photo by ELLEN M. BANNER

Juneteenth will now be a free day at Washington state parks.

The day — which falls on June 19 and is also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day — commemorates the day when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 and informed the last enslaved African Americans there that they were free.

“The new designation reflects a commitment among state lands agencies to promote diversity, equity and inclusion as core values,” Washington State Parks and Recreation said in a release.

Other free days in the coming month include: June 5 for National Trails Day, June 12 for National Get Outdoors Day and June 13 for Free Fishing Weekend.

On non-free days, visitors must display a Discover Pass on their vehicles on the dashboard or on the rearview mirror for parking access. The pass cost $30 annually, or $10 for a day permit.

Earlier this month, Gov. Jay Inslee officially declared Juneteenth a paid holiday for state workers in Washington starting in 2022.

According to state law, Washington State Parks is allowed to designate up to 12 days when a pass is not required for a day visit.

Free days include:

Aug. 25: National Park Service Birthday

Sept. 25: National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11: Veterans Day

Nov. 26: Autumn Day