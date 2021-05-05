It’s easy to set a goal.
It’s harder to figure out a way to achieve it.
A broad and ambitious new plan attempts to lay out a path for the city of Spokane to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 95% from 2016 levels by 2050.
The Spokane City Council’s Sustainability Action Subcommittee has finalized its draft report and is seeking public input. In addition to releasing the full 81-page document, the subcommittee has released a 24-minute video to explain the plan and will make its case to just about any group willing to listen.
“What we’re hoping this process will do is start conversations,” said Kara Odegard, the City Council’s sustainability policy analyst. “This is a draft plan and we really mean that we are looking for community input to make revisions.”
Serving as a de facto sequel to a similar plan released in 2009, the new document offers dozens of strategies to reduce the city’s greenhouse gas emissions.
The end goal is a city that’s better girded for a warming planet and proactively protective of those most vulnerable to climate change.
The report is the byproduct of two years of work by about 40 volunteer subcommittee members and a 2020 community survey that drew more than 1,400 responses. It is broken down into goals, strategies for achieving those goals across seven sectors, and direct actions that can be taken to get to the finish line.
The concepts are old standbys of the environmental movement, like finding ways to get more people taking public transit and making buildings more energy efficient. But some specific proposals would be substantial and groundbreaking in Spokane, such as a requirement that natural gas hookups be prohibited from new commercial and multifamily housing developments beginning in 2023 and from all properties by 2028.
Other strategies are more ambiguous, such as protecting water resources by creating “opportunities for more community input during (the) planning phase of City programs.”
Both approaches are valid, Odegard argues, and set the tone for where the city wants to go.
“There are some challenges and some things that we don’t have answers to today, which is why it’s really important to have community conversations around what we see as the future for Spokane,” Odegard said. “This plan is really intended to get everybody with the same baseline understanding on how climate change is going to impact our community, and get us all to agree that we want to walk in this direction.”
Action can be taken once that foundational, shared understanding is solidified, Odegard said.
After review of community feedback, the subcommittee hopes to finalize the plan this summer.
The subcommittee’s plan builds on goals already established locally and in Washington . In 2018, the Spokane City Council adopted a goal of generating 100% of the city’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030.
Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs, who has helped spearhead the city’s sustainability efforts, told The Spokesman-Review that the plan also aims to help the city keep up with rapidly evolving state and federal environmental standards.
“The City Council hasn’t signed off on any of the specifics or the whole thing. We essentially hope to get the public feedback. … I think the goal for me as a City Council member is, I wanted all the ideas on the table so that we could look at them,” Beggs said.
Climate change isn’t simply Spokane’s future – it’s already here. For example, the plan notes the increased number of days that Spokane has suffered unhealthy air in recent years, primarily due to wildfire smoke.