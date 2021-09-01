Investigators officially determined that the improper disposal of cigarettes caused Saturday’s wildfire on Green Hollow Road in Colfax.
According to a Pullman news release, investigators from Pullman and Washington State University Fire Services interviewed witnesses and found evidence of discarded cigarettes at the scene.
In a separate release, the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested and booked a man on criminal trespass charges who admitted that he was smoking in the area where the wildfire started on Green Hollow Road. The sheriff’s department said that case is still under investigation.