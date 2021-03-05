An aquatic invasive species of mussel that can wreak havoc ecologically and economically was found in a Coeur d’Alene Petco store Wednesday.
The Zebra mussel was found attached inside a “Betta Buddy” brand Marimo moss ball. Zebra mussels in the moss balls have also been found in PetSmart stores.
The local discovery followed reports of similar finds in Seattle and Oregon. Wildlife officials found mussels in an Oregon Petco, as did an employee at a Seattle Petco, according to an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife news release.
Montana officials also found mussel-infested moss balls across the state, according to a Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks news release.
The moss balls were imported from Ukraine to a distributor in California and were shipped to pet stores nationwide, according to the Montana news release. The facility that imports the moss balls has been quarantined and all shipments of moss balls have stopped.
The nationwide discoveries stemmed from a report filed with the U.S. Geological Survey by a Seattle Petco employee, according to a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife news release.
“I work in the aquatics department, and almost every shipment of these moss balls that I have unpacked for the past two months has had mussels nestled in the moss balls,” the employee reported to USGS on Feb. 9.
This week, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials investigated the Seattle store and removed 56 Marimo moss balls and visually confirmed the presence of at least 12 zebra mussels, according to an agency news release.
“We don’t have any invasive mussels in our waterways here yet,” said Jamie Brunner, the Coeur d’Alene Lake Management Supervisor for the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
“But if they get established, I don’t know that anybody has been successful at eradicating them, and they can really mess up infrastructure like dams.”