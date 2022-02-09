OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday that he expects next week to announce some details for when the state will end COVID-19 emergency mask requirements.
“That time is coming soon, hopefully in the next few weeks,” Inslee said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
The discussion comes after states such as New Jersey, New York, Oregon and California have begun announcing the end of various mask requirements.
“It’s a question of when the change happens, not if it will happen,” Inslee spokesperson Mike Faulk wrote earlier Wednesday in an email. “We’ve been talking to agencies and stakeholders about the rates declining and when the right time would be to lift additional mitigation measures like masks.”
The governor’s office doesn’t have a specific set of public-health metrics to decide for lifting mask requirements.
“But we are particularly attentive to the health care system and hospitalizations,” Faulk wrote.
The governor has instituted some of the strictest public-health measures in the nation to tamp down the coronavirus, including a requirement that masks be worn in public places.
In August as the delta variant of the virus surged, Inslee reimposed a statewide mask mandate for most indoor spaces in public.
In September, the governor announced a mask requirement for outdoor gatherings of 500 or more people.
Even before those announcements, masks have been a requirement for students and workers in K-12 schools.
In a statement Wednesday, Washington state Schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal called on Inslee and the state Department of Health to allow local health districts to make decisions on masking.
“As part of the transition from pandemic to endemic, I believe it is safe and timely to eliminate the statewide masking requirement for students and allow for a decision by local health officials,” Reykdal said in prepared remarks. “I recommend the Governor and Department of Health change the guidance to reflect this in the coming weeks.”
Republican state lawmakers have broadly and for a long time resisted Inslee’s statewide COVID restrictions, as well as his ongoing use of emergency powers.
On Wednesday, more than a dozen House Republican lawmakers sent the governor a letter calling on him to end mask orders and vaccine mandates for government, school and health care workers.
“From all corners of Washington, people — including school students — are demanding an end to indoor-mask requirements,” according to the letter by Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, and others. “They offer compelling testimony about the problems mask mandates and other restrictions cause in their lives, work and studies.”
