Immigration rights activists will rally for a pathway to citizenship Monday at the Millennium Plaza in downtown Yakima.
Seattle-based OneAmerica and the Washington Immigration Solidarity Network have organized events across the state — including the one in Yakima — demanding that congressional Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris provide a pathway to citizenship, according to a news release.
The Yakima rally begins at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the plaza on Third Street. Other events will be held elsewhere in the state.
The rally comes after Yakima County entered a settlement in late August with OneAmerica over allegations the county's election system disenfranchises Latinos.
Under the settlement, the county must redraw the boundaries of the three commission districts with one being Latino majority. The settlement also calls for elections to be held for all three commission districts in 2022.
OneAmerica Executive Director Roxana Norouzi said in the news release that immigrants are making progress but that the effort has yet to be won.
"This is the closest we've ever come to winning a pathway to citizenship. We are demanding Congress and Vice President Harris keep their promises and provide permanent relief and protection for our undocumented communities," she said in the release.
