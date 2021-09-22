BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says $10 million in relief funds will be directed to Idaho hospitals, primary care providers, urgent care clinics and skilled nursing facilities because of the surge in COVID-19 patients.
Little announced the additional money Tuesday, Sept. 21, saying the funds will help ease the burden on hospitals and other health care providers.
On the same day in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington, health officials reported 134 new cases, but no new deaths were reported. The number of people in Idaho hospitalized with coronavirus has been steadily increasing, with a record high of at least 717 patients reported statewide Thursday.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Idaho’s intensive care units has also been setting records, and the entire state entered crisis standards of care — a designation that allows hospitals to begin health care rationing as needed — earlier this month.
Nearly all of the new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been among unvaccinated residents, the governor’s office said in a news release.
Idaho’s coronavirus vaccination rate remains one of lowest in the nation, with only about half of the eligible residents fully vaccinated, according to numbers from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
One out of 213 Idaho residents tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University, and the rolling average number of daily new coronavirus cases has increased by nearly 53 percent over the past two weeks.
Still, Sept. 21 was a bit of a respite for Public Health – Idaho North Central District, with only 46 new infections reported. That included 19 in Nez Perce County, 12 in Latah County, eight in Lewis County, four in Idaho County and three in Clearwater County. In southeastern Washington, Whitman County added 57 new cases, Asotin County recorded 20 and Garfield County reported 11.
The Lewiston School District reported 14 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, with all but one of them affecting a student.
The school district has 40 active cases of COVID-19 and 144 total cases since school began Aug. 31.
