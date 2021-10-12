FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a wolf in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. State officials have agreed to reimburse hunters and trappers up to $200,000 for killing wolves in Idaho. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game late last month entered into an agreement with the nonprofit Foundation for Wildlife Management to pay the expenses incurred for killing wolves from July 1 through June 30, 2022.