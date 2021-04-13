PASCO — Pasco High students failed nearly a third of their classes the second trimester — more than twice as many as in March 2020.
But that was better than school leaders had feared after an initial check-in on student progress a few months earlier.
Last October, after students had been back in virtual classes for about a month, half of the 11,000 grades that would have been handed out if it was report card time would have been F’s.
In November, Richland reported that 20 percent of its nearly 4,300 high school students were failing a class.
And while Kennewick officials were not able to provide their failure rates, they saw “a significantly higher number of middle and high schools students with one to three failing grades,” said Robyn Chastain, the district’s executive director of communications and public relations.
Now, Tri-Cities school district officials say they are making progress on getting students back on track.
Pasco High progress
Before COVID hit, Pasco High was a Cinderella story among the Tri-Cities high schools. Nearly three-quarters of Pasco High’s students are low income and a third are still learning English. Both often indicate that students could struggle more in school.
With extra focus for those students, educators managed to bring the number of F’s down to 15 percent in the first trimester of 2020, and 17 percent in the second trimester. A fact that Principal Jake Stueckle said was amazing.
But a combination of social isolation, lack of structure and parents struggling to access the technology to track their kids’ progress contributed to failing grades climbing across the Tri-Cities.
At both Pasco high schools, the swing in the number of failing grades handed out has been high.
Before remote learning more than 80 percent of students were passing at Chiawana and Pasco. At the end of the second trimester on March 11, Chiawana had a passing rate of 73 percent and Pasco High had a passing rate of 69 percent.
Now that students are heading back into classrooms, schools are having to look at how to close that gap for the students heading off to college in the next couple years.
Pasco successes
Stueckle is proud of what his teachers have been able to achieve this year.
When they checked in and found the failing rate was at 50 percent, the school started by bringing in the students who were most at-risk for study sessions.
“Most of those at-risk students were pulling four to five Fs,” he said. “For our students that took us up for the 2 1/2-hour study block. If they made the commitment to come regularly, their grades drastically improved.”
They spent time helping the students with organizing what they were going to work on, checking on their grades and helping them with basic study skills.
For many of the students they weren’t prepared for working on their own at home.
By the end of the first trimester, they brought the number of failing grades down to 37 percent. They continued to build on those successes and they committed to checking in with parents.
As a district, Pasco increased the number of virtual parent nights, holding one in Spanish and one in English every month. They looked for ways to support parents at home, including teaching them how to check on student homework.
They continued to see success, climbing to 31 percent. While it may not seem like a large achievement, Stueckle pointed out if the whole school’s passing rate rose by 4 percent in other circumstances people would be happy.
Richland, Kennewick
Richland and Kennewick tried similar tactics when they saw grades slumping. Richland high schools in particular brought in their most at-risk students.
They still saw a 3 percent increase in the number of failing students between fall semester 2019 and fall semester 2020, but that was an improvement from earlier in the year.
And Richland officials pointed out that distance learning worked fine for some students.
Richland’s two high schools saw an increase in the number of A’s earned in high school credit courses. It went up from 33 percent to 38 percent of students.
And the failing rate fell in half, from 20 percent in November to 10 percent by the end of January.
Kennewick also saw grades improve after students returned to in-person classes, Chastain said.
“Schools are providing additional supports and interventions for students who continue to struggle,” she told the Herald. “For example, schools are providing in-person supports on Wednesdays, extended day learning opportunities, and making personalized plans based on student academic and social-emotional needs.”