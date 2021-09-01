Kevin Dares, left, reacts after he found missing hiker Rachel Lakoduk’s sleeping pad and backpack, as Bud Carr radios another 49th Parallel member further down the mountain on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, near Marblemount, Wash. For Dares, whose girlfriend Sam Sayers went missing while hiking in 2018, finding Lakoduk brought on a wave of emotion. “Why can’t I find Sam?" he asked.