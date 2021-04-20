The young chocolate Lab had no collar, no microchip and no owner calling in to find him when Spokane County Regional Animal Protective Services officers lifted him from the side of the road.
He couldn’t stand. A good Samaritan had called about a dog lying on the side of the road and Beth O’Keefe, a veterinarian at SCRAPS, suspects he’d been in that condition a long time. He was over the shocking pain his injuries would’ve caused. He didn’t whine or scream.
The Lab’s name is Butch, and with broken front left and hind left legs, he wouldn’t be able to walk again without surgery. As a no-kill shelter, SCRAPS never considered euthanasia, O’Keefe said. They scheduled surgeries for his complex fractures at the Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital, prepared to swallow any cost, not knowing that community members would donate about $9,000 for Butch’s surgery.
WSU is a premier vet hospital, said Charlie Powell, spokesperson for the vet school. Much of the equipment is the same bought and used by human hospitals. Powell said at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were serious discussions about taking COVID-19 patients as an overflow facility for Pullman Regional Hospital.
Peter Gilbert, the orthopedic surgeon who conducted Butch’s surgeries, has worked and studied in his home country of Australia and then Canada before landing at WSU. He said one of the main benefits of the hospital to local pet owners is access to a variety of specialists.
At the hospital, vets have access to an MRI, utterly sterile operating rooms and myriad gadgets, Powell said. The hospital treats an average of 100 animals per day.
Butch’s fractures were “quite complex,” Gilbert said. He had multiple broken bones and each had shards.
Gilbert used a plate to create stability in the fracture locations. While vets would traditionally try to remove and rearrange these fragments “like a jigsaw puzzle,” Gilbert works from a relatively new school of thought by creating structural support with the plates but leaving the fragments in their natural state.
The ICU where Butch stayed in the vet hospital can hold more than 30 dogs. On any given day, it’s buzzing with veterinarians and their students practicing low-risk procedures and checking in on the animals.
They also have capacity for long-term care, including an underwater treadmill for dogs and a massive underwater treadmill for equine and bovine patients.
Two weeks out from his final surgery, Butch is back at SCRAPS walking around “wonderfully,” O’Keefe said.