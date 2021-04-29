RICHLAND — Highway 240 reopened in Richland on Wednesday evening as firefighters took control of a stubborn fire along the causeway.
Fire crews had contained the blaze on the eastern side of the highway near Columbia Park Trail, though it was expected to burn through the night, said Richland Police Capt. Drew Florence.
Richland police were asking people not to call 911 about the fire.
“The burn is operating as it should as it continues to consume vegetation and is expected to burn out naturally in the remaining burn zone. There is currently no threat to the public,” said a 9:30 p.m. Facebook post.
Earlier, most traffic was shut down on the main highway between Kennewick and Richland for much of the afternoon after the blaze started shortly before 12:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is unknown.
When firefighters arrived, they discovered flames in the Russian olive trees and the thick brush along the highway near the Yakima and Columbia rivers, according to initial emergency scanner reports.
Flames jumped the multiple-lane highway, but firefighters were able to extinguish the fire on the west side of the roadway. Police evacuated walking trails in the wetlands area and Bateman Island to the east.
It was difficult for firefighters to reach the flames, according to reports. They needed to use a combination of the railroad tracks and irrigation roads to access it. Railroad traffic through the area was halted.
Firefighters set intentional burns ahead of the fire to slow and contain it.
The fire sent up a plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles around the Tri-Cities region. After dark, the burning vegetation glowed red-orange in the night sky.
No buildings were being threatened and there were no reported injuries at the time of an afternoon police briefing.
However, initial plans were being made if an evacuation was needed of the headquarters for Ben Franklin Transit in the Richland “Y.”
Detoured traffic caused delays miles away on the blue bridge in Kennewick.
Crews from Richland and Kennewick, along with Benton County fire districts 1, 2 and 4, Franklin County Fire District 3 and Walla Walla County Fire District 5 helped with the fire.