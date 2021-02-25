A wind advisory will remain in effect in the Walla Walla valley through 9 p.m. Friday, with heavy snow in the forecast for the Blue Mountains.
Southwest winds of 26 mph with gusts of up to 38 mph are anticipated in the afternoon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Strong winds are anticipated to continue on Friday, with winds 21 mph to 25 mph and gusts as high as 37 mph.
The weather on Thursday is supposed to remain mostly cloudy, with rain and snow possible in the evening, but no accumulation is expected. Friday is likely to see rain, with the potential for light snow.
Meanwhile, a winter storm warning is in effect through 10 a.m. Saturday in the Blue Mountains. Heavy snow is expected in the mountains, with 10 to 22 inches possible, the weather service said. Those driving towards the Bluewood Ski area should proceed with caution.
Strong winds could cause tree damage and blowing snow, and travel could be difficult to impossible, the weather service said.