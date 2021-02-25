First flurries
A cautious traveler approaches on Whitely Road south of Walla Walla during Monday afternoon’s snow. The region remains under a winter weather advisory until this afternoon. The National Weather Service reports that in the foothills of the Blue Mountains, including Walla Walla, Waitsburg and Dayton, another disturbance will pass through bringing snow showers later today. With the flurries could be gusty winds, causing low visibility at times and creating hazardous travel conditions.

A wind advisory will remain in effect in the Walla Walla valley through 9 p.m. Friday, with heavy snow in the forecast for the Blue Mountains.

Southwest winds of 26 mph with gusts of up to 38 mph are anticipated in the afternoon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Strong winds are anticipated to continue on Friday, with winds 21 mph to 25 mph and gusts as high as 37 mph. 

The weather on Thursday is supposed to remain mostly cloudy, with rain and snow possible in the evening, but no accumulation is expected. Friday is likely to see rain, with the potential for light snow. 

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning is in effect through 10 a.m. Saturday in the Blue Mountains. Heavy snow is expected in the mountains, with 10 to 22 inches possible, the weather service said. Those driving towards the Bluewood Ski area should proceed with caution. 

Strong winds could cause tree damage and blowing snow, and travel could be difficult to impossible, the weather service said.

Margaux Maxwell reports for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin and the Yakima Herald-Republic. She can be reached at margauxmaxwell@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

