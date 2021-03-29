High winds tore through the Walla Walla Valley Sunday, with gusts reaching highs of 58 mph around 4 p.m. in Walla Walla, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Oregon.
Extreme blowing dust and limited visibility clouded roads in surrounding areas.
A seven car pile-up was reported on Interstate 182 just west of Queensgate Boulevard in Richland due to high winds and blowing dust, with no serious injuries reported, according to Washington State Patrol trooper Chris Thorson.
The windstorm was caused by a strong cold front, normal for late winter and early spring in the area, the weather service said. Winds are expected to continue Monday, with gusts as high as 20 mph in Walla Walla.