HELIX — Love your neighbor as yourself.
That’s what the COVID-19 vaccine represents for Pastor Mark Woolbright at the Helix Community Church. It’s a way to ensure his family, and his community, remain safe.
“It’s about looking out for other people,” he said.
Woolbright and his wife Karen Woolbright — each of whom are emergency medical technicians for East Umatilla Fire and Rescue — contracted COVID-19 in December after their daughter and her husband tested positive. Their son also contracted the virus, and he’s still feeling the effects months later, including fatigue and lung problems, Woolbright said.
Woolbright was lucky to only fall ill for a few days. Regardless, he said, “It was not fun.”
Emily Smith, chair of Helix Parks and Recreation, approached the church about Umatilla County’s new Community Rewards Program, an effort to incentivize the shot.
When the ZIP code encompassing the town reached 60% of residents vaccinated, groups that helped the county’s vaccination efforts would split a $10,000 reward, plus additional funds based on a community’s population. Woolbright was immediately on board.
Helix’s ZIP code was only five vaccinations away from meeting that benchmark. So, the parks department and the church teamed up to hold a night swim at the community pool on July 24 with live music and free vaccines. Nine people got the shots, Woolbright said, making the community the first winners of the program.
“I feel really proud of our community,” said Smith, director of marketing, communications and foundation for CHI St. Anthony in Pendleton.
The ZIP code that encompasses the town now has the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Umatilla County with 63%, according to county data. Helix has a population of about 200, according to Oregon Blue Book, and accounts for 0.25% of Umatilla County’s population.
The money for the program comes from the federal funding for areas to improve their vaccination rates. Smith said the parks department plans to use the funds to build a new public pool. Woolbright said he’s unsure how the church will use the funds, but plans to give it back to the community.
“We call it benevolence,” Woolbright said, “helping people out when they’re in need.”
Woolbright said he believes getting vaccinated is a personal decision. But with the community’s immunization rates on the ups, he said he’s glad to see elderly folks getting vaccinated and feeling safe while coming to church after holding services online for months.
To Woolbright, getting vaccinated is an important way for community members to help keep case rates down. Umatilla County is experiencing one of the largest surges in COVID-19 cases in Oregon, with more than 400 reported cases this week, amounting to the highest case rates in the state.
“In our area, it’s rampant right now,” Woolbright said.
Working at the hospital in Pendleton, Smith has seen cases and hospitalizations spike in recent weeks. She said the wait time for the emergency room is now hours long due to the surge sweeping the country. That’s why she thought an effort like the pool party was so important.
“Every little bit that we can do, we hope to take the strain off the hospital,” Smith said. As COVID-19 cases rise across the Northwest, the hospital has had difficulties transferring patients in need of a higher level of care to other facilities.
All nonprofits and agencies can receive funds through the Community Rewards Program by showing they helped with the county’s vaccination efforts. When their ZIP code reaches the 60% milestone, organizations receive $10,000, plus additional funds based on population.
Only 15 county organizations have signed up for the rewards program so far, according to the county. The ZIP codes encompassing Pendleton and Hermiston are the next two closest areas to 60%, with 57% each. Both towns need more than 500 more people to get vaccinated for participating groups to receive funds.
The town of Meacham, at 55%, only needs to vaccinate six more people for participating organizations there to receive $10,000.
Milton-Freewater’s ZIP code is the furthest from the milestone, with 30% of residents vaccinated. The ZIP code would need 2,669 more people vaccinated to reach that goal. The next lowest percentage is Adams’ ZIP code, at 31%. Umatilla also is a ways off, needing 1,410 vaccinations to get to 60%.
Smith said she hopes that, by reaching 60%, Helix serves as a beacon for other communities looking to curb the spread of the virus with more residents immunized.
She said, “I hope this encourages communities that this is attainable.”
The groups now are planning to hold another event, with vaccines available at Helix Park from 2-5 p.m. on Aug. 21. The event will coincide with the country and folk music festival Wheatstock, which will happen that same day.
“Come get a shot,” Woolbright said, “and a shot of whiskey.”