The Benton Franklin Health District is recommending that large gatherings — including next week’s Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo — should be canceled as COVID-19 daily cases continue to increase.
If canceling an event is not possible, the health district has recommended measures to help stop the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, said Dr. Amy Person, health officer for Benton and Franklin counties, at a district board meeting this week.
Fair officials have said that event is continuing as planned.
Health care leaders have been asking the cities to take steps to help contain the spread of the virus because hospitals and other health care services are overwhelmed.
Already, Kennewick and Richland are considering whether more city events should be canceled, said city leaders at council meetings this week.