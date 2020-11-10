BOARDMAN — A head-on vehicle collision on Wilson Road in Boardman ended in a short pursuit and both drivers being arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol on Saturday, Nov. 7.
The Boardman Police Department arrested Flavio De Los Santos Romero, 22, on four charges of DUII (alcohol), hit-and-run, attempting to flee police and failure to present or carry a license, according to the Umatilla County Jail roster.
Boardman police Cpt. Loren Dieter said De Los Santos Romero attempted to flee the scene of the collision and was pursued by an officer, who stopped and arrested him. De Los Santos Romero consented to a breathalyzer test, which returned a 0.15% blood alcohol content level, Dieter said.
After returning to the scene and conducting an investigation, police also arrested Ismael Pineda Marin, who was operating the other vehicle and was determined to have also been driving over the legal limit of alcohol, Dieter said.
Pineda Marin was processed for the DUII charge, and then released, Dieter said. De Los Santos Romero is being held at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton on $21,000 bail.