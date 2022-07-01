Out of the 2,320 bills that were introduced during this year’s legislative session, 775 were adopted.
While most of the legislation that passed this year has already gone into effect, Friday, July 1, marks a day when another long list of bills go into effect.
These are some of the new laws going into effect today:
SB 5078 - Bans high-capacity magazines: As of Friday, magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds can no longer be purchased, manufactured, imported, sold or distributed in Washington state.
HB 1705: The bill has two different dates, but as of Friday, unfinished frames or receivers for ghost guns can no longer be sold, transferred or purchased in Washington.
HB 1616: Expands charity health care for state residents and requires more financial assistance from larger hospitals. According to Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office, the program has been expanded so that 1 million Washingtonians are now eligible. For the additional 1 million Washingtonians who are already eligible for discounted care, free hospital care is now also guaranteed.
HB 5676: Provides a 3% increase in pay to those who are enrolled in Plan 1 of the Public Employees’ Retirement System or Teachers’ Retirement System Plan 1. Members must have been retired by July 1, 2021, to be eligible.
HB 1617: Aligns school holidays with state holidays. The Washington legislature made Juneteenth a state holiday last year, but the act did not specify that it also was a school holiday.
SB 5974: Also known as the “Move Ahead WA” transportation package. Portions of the historic legislation will go into effect Friday. Those portions include new fees on items such as temporary dealer permits, plates and enhanced drivers licenses. Here are some of those fees:
- Aircraft Fuel Tax: Increases from 11 cents to 18 cents and will go into the Aeronautics Account.
- Plates: The fee for original plates increases from $10 to $50 and replacement plates from $10 to $30. Original motorcycle plates will increase from $4 to $20, and replacement plates will increase from $4 to $12. This new revenue will go into the Move Ahead WA account.
- Stolen Vehicle Check Fees: This check is done when someone applies for a certificate of title for a vehicle previously registered in any other state or country. The fee increases from $15 to $50 and will increase again in 2026 to $75. This new revenue will go into the Move Ahead WA account.
- Temporary Dealer Permits: Increases from $15 to $40. This new revenue will go into the Move Ahead WA account.
The full list of bills that will go into effect Friday can be found online at the legislature’s website: leg.wa.gov.
