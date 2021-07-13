The Green Ridge Fire was still burning strongly, Tuesday, July 13, in the Pomeroy Ranger District.
The Green Ridge Fire, burning about 30 miles east of Walla Walla, grew to 338 acres according to Tuesday's update from fire crews; over 100 acres larger than the previous day. The fire consists of two wildfires burning in steep, rugged terrain. Risk values include structures, wilderness, the Mill Creek Watershed and recreation areas in the vicinity.
The fire began on Wednesday, July 7. About 260 total personnel are fighting the fire. Current resources on the scene include 10 hand crews, six engines and three water tenders. The wildfire is 10% contained.
More information on the Green Ridge Fire can be found at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7628.
As of Tuesday, July 13, The Lick Creek Fire — formerly called the Dry Gulch Fire — picked up in the southern region of the fire. The fire is expected to continue moving towards the south and west throughout the day, and containment efforts are focusing on limiting southern spread.
The fire is in Asotin County and is burning 58,011 acres; it is about 20% contained.
The fire started on Wednesday, July 7, and was caused by lightning. Currently, 674 firefighters are fighting the fire.
Evacuation zones, fire perimeter maps and more information on the Lick Creek Fire can be found at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7615.
On Monday, July 12, The Umatilla National Forest implemented an area and road closure across the entire Pomeroy Ranger District, which includes forest east of Walla Walla and south of Dayton. The closure has been put in place to proactively protect public and firefighter safety as wildfires are continuously suppressed.
Washington Smoke Information has reported “Good” levels of air quality in the city of Walla Walla. Air quality becomes “Moderate” when traveling west towards Kennewick and “Unhealthy” when traveling east towards Lewiston.
The Joseph Canyon Fire is 95% contained and is burning 7,610 acres.
The Snake River Complex Fire, 20 miles south of Lewiston, is burning 88,299 acres.
The Dry Creek Fire is 95% contained and is burning 1,585 acres.
The Burbank Fire, 8 miles northeast of Yakima, is 50% contained and is burning 13,000 acres.