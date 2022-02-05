Applications will soon be accepted for Washington's largest pool of grant funding for many outdoor recreation opportunities, and the sole source of state funding for conserving working farms and forests.
Applicants will need to act fast — grant applications will be accepted between Feb. 17 and May 3, and this is the only opportunity to apply for until 2024. An online workshop scheduled from 9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 17 will explain the application process. To register, visit ubne.ws/grantregistration.
A separate and more detailed seminar on farmland and forestland programs will be held Feb. 22 from 2-3:30 p.m. To register, visit ubne.ws/forestsandfarms
Grant applications will be accepted for several types of projects that utilize different buckets of funding from state and federal sources. These include:
- Boating–Development and renovation of guest moorage facilities for boats 26 feet and longer, and acquisition and development of facilities for non-motorized boats such as kayaks and canoes.
- Parks – Acquisition and development of parks, ball fields, sports courts, outdoor swimming pools and other outdoor recreation facilities as well as waterfront access areas for the public.
- Trails – Acquisition and development of trails.
- Wildlife Habitat Conservation – Conservation of significant natural areas and habitat for plants and animals, including areas along streams and other waterways.
- Farmland Preservation – Conservation of valuable farmland.
- Forestland Preservation – Conservation of forestland to ensure they remain available for timber production in the future.
While certain types of project proposals involve outdoor recreation, forestland and farmland preservation utilizes conservation easements to guarantee that productive timber areas and farmland continue to be used for those purposes, sometimes in perpetuity, said Susan Zemek, communications manager for the Washington state Recreation and Conservation Office. Those easements prevent certain kinds of future development on those properties.
The RCO's grant program dispersed around $143 million in 2021, Zemek said. Around 115 projects from the Walla Walla-area have received funding of roughly $26 million from the RCO since 1966, including millions for salmon restoration and nearly $350,000 last biennium to develop a multi-use field and restrooms at Lions Park, she added.
Grant applications will be ranked by evaluation committees made up of citizens and policy experts. Those rankings will be reviewed by the Recreation and Conservation Funding Board in October, which will make recommendations or final decisions on which projects are approved.
However, the amount of state funding available for dispersal will not be fully determined until 2023, which the legislature approves the biennial budget. Grants will be awarded in June 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.