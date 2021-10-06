PENDLETON — Two recent incidents of vandalism along the Pendleton River Parkway have caught the eye of some local residents who say graffiti is becoming a bigger problem in the area.
In one location, the graffiti covers a mural behind Horizon Project Inc. on Southwest Court Avenue. The mural, made by Pendleton High School advanced art students in 1993, depicts a scene involving Native Americans Indians and white settlers in the 1800s.
“It’s upsetting, because it’s artwork,” said Deborah Dougherty, the nonprofit’s site manager, who said they had a maintenance request out to remove the graffiti.
The other graffiti, which is mostly indecipherable but appears to show expletives, covers a white fence behind a home along the walkway just west of the East Oregonian newsroom.
Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram said police have provided paperwork to the property owners for them to obtain supplies from Zimmerman True Value Hardware and remove the graffiti, per the city’s graffiti abatement program, a local law that gives property owners three days to remove or cover the graffiti from the time of a notice.
Mark Vichaf, a homeowner whose white fence was recently hit with graffiti, said his fence has been defaced several times recently. He said he recently purchased supplies to clean up the markings on his fence. But he doesn’t like having to use the supplies to clean up the fence because it leaves ugly marks that attracts people because of its scenery.
“I don’t want it looking like the levy with the large grey spots,” he said.
Having recently moved back to town from Portland, Vichaf said, “It’s shocking how non-evolved this town is.”
Pendleton police have reported 71 incidents of graffiti this year, according to police Lt. Tony Nelson.
“It shouldn’t be there,” said Rick Rohde, who frequents the parkway and commonly notices graffiti. “It scares you. The longer it sits there, the more it gets.”
Byram said police do not have video showing any possible vandals and therefore they have no suspects for the latest incidents. Byram encouraged anybody with knowledge of the incident to “say something if they see something.”
Byram said the graffiti typically depicts gang symbols but are most often painted by people who are not associated with gangs but like to believe they are.
Dougherty said the mural behind Horizon has been defaced twice in her eight years at the nonprofit. But news articles show at least one other time the mural was defaced in 2004.
