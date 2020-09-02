The Oregon Health Authority reported 243 new confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases and six deaths Tuesday, bringing the state total to 26,946 reported cases and the death toll to 465.
One of the deaths was a 27-year-old man who died in his home in Washington County. He is the second man in his 20s with the virus to die in the past week. The youngest person suspected of dying from the virus in Oregon was a 26-year-old man who died in July.
Disclosure of the new cases comes a day after state officials reported the lowest daily case count in nearly two months. State officials have said that transmission and hospitalization rates are continuing to decline week by week.
The new cases also come as Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she is extending Oregon’s state of emergency through at least Nov. 3. It’s the third time Brown has extended the state of emergency by 60 days.
“Together, we have slowed the spread of this disease,” Brown said in a statement. “Oregon has one of the lowest mortality rates in the country."