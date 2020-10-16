Wow, are you all creative — and productive! Last month, The Seattle Times put out a call for readers to tell us about personal projects they worked on during the pandemic.
More than 100 entries came in, from miniature houses to model ships, from artworks to sewing projects and more.
They were filled with creativity, dedication and obvious love for the projects and the people, places and things that inspired them. Quite a few of them also captured something about living in these strange times.
Here are some of the projects — and the stories behind them — that particularly caught our attention.
Submissions have been edited for length and clarity.
Lemonade school
This summer, my 80-year-old retired dad worked with me to build a one-room schoolhouse in our backyard. It was a family affair and my kids learned about construction, patience, perseverance and flexibility. We used many repurposed materials to keep the cost as low as possible (including 62-year-old cedar from a remodeling project we did 11 years ago; the colorful flowers in pots were made from recycled pop bottles). This one-room schoolhouse has become my first-grade class. I’ve taught in the Bellevue School District for the past 28 years.
My students and I call this little creation The Lemonade School because this is where we are all doing our best to turn lemons into lemonade, challenges into small triumphs, and work into joy. It is colorful and whimsical, and is a sweet place for me to work and pass the time with my 23 first-graders who are all learning virtually for the year.
It is decorated with string lights, pale pink paint, puppets, children’s book covers, encouraging quotes and the children’s drawings sent to me through the mail. It is nestled under the trees where I can hear the birds singing and sense the changing seasons from the view out my window. It is simple and has no electricity or running water. There is a little hole covered by the lid of a peanut butter jar through which I can temporarily run an extension cord into the room if I really need power, but I charge my devices up in the house at night so I don’t usually need external power. Wi-Fi reaches me most of the time. It will likely be cold in the winter, and when the sun sets, my work has to end.
Before school started, I made sure each of my students had a lemon for our first-day experience of tasting lemons and making lemonade. On that first day of school we talked about what it meant to “turn lemons into lemonade.” We talked about what it meant to be brave and to do something for the first time. My students watched as Apollo 11 touched down on the moon and Neil Armstrong set his foot on the surface. I told my students they were like those astronauts because they were tackling enormous challenges that had never been tackled before. I’m trying to teach them to do so with optimistic hearts!
Memorial displays
Project No. 1: One of our daughters stayed with us a couple of months and taught me how to make flowers out of craft paper. The crafted cherry blossoms I made became the backdrop for a 3D “thank you” display created for the staff at Sunrise of Edmonds assisted living facility, which had to close their doors to our visits with Mom and Dad. I used scraps of wood to make a scale model of the entrance to Sunrise, along with some hidden surprises inside. It was presented to Sunrise and, as far as I know, it is still on the puzzle table in the activity area.
Project No. 2: My father passed away at Sunrise of Edmonds on July 4 at the age of 97. Family members were finally allowed to see him, briefly, during his last few days. Only five of us were allowed to the cemetery. He was a Merchant Marine veteran of World War II and I wanted to do something to honor him. I used recycled fence boards to make an American flag and also used them, plus other improvised items from the garage, to create an “outdoor-capable” scale model of one of the Liberty ships he sailed on in 1943 at age 21.
Paintings of Seattle businesses
I’m a self-taught folk artist. My project is a series of pandemic-related paintings I started in March after reading an article in The Seattle Times about Canlis restaurant starting a drive-thru service. I saw how much Seattle was already changing with businesses trying to adapt by going all-virtual, offering delivery or curbside pickup. I also wanted to document those businesses that had to make the tough decision to close up shop. I have made at least 50 paintings and will continue this project until March 2021, which will mark one full year of documenting how Seattle is reacting to the pandemic.
Miniature room
My lockdown project, made randomly over several months this summer, was a miniature room dedicated to my Irish grandfather. The scale is 1 inch equals 1 foot and it is built in the top of a very old, wooden sewing machine lid that I refinished and stained.
My grandparents emigrated from Ireland in 1912 to settle in Edmonton, Aberta, Canada. My grandfather practiced law there until he was 82, which was when our family emigrated to the United States. Within the room are many pictures that would have meant something to him. Trinity College in Dublin was where he was educated. A picture of the college is on the fireplace wall. There is a window also on the back wall of our Edmonton home where I was raised until age 16. At the top of the room is a miniature of his wooden shingle that hung in his office his entire career. There are various pictures that I miniaturized. This was such a fun project and I spent many hours enjoying the memories it brought back to me.
Homemade guitars
I made two guitars from scratch, one for me and the other for my son for Christmas.
I had never built a guitar but I thought, “I can do all of the operations needed, I have some flamed maple, and I have time.” I had serene, total confidence I could pull this off.
Then, there were several cycles of uncertainty, deep thought, sheer terror, relief and pride. After four months, they were done. But completion elation was followed by a setback! (Many thanks to Dagna of Silesia Guitars for her beautiful and meticulous fret-wire installation and final “tuning.”)
Birdhouse
I fashioned a birdhouse after a house in the Strawbery Banke Museum, an outdoor history museum in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. It is the Thomas Bailey Aldrich House built circa 1797. Our son was married in the garden of the home in 2003, and requested a birdhouse for his home in Colorado. So I spent a few months drawing plans and building the house from pictures available online. Always fun to have a project. Now we will drive it to Denver!
Vegetable garden
I transformed my neglected, weedy front yard into a permaculture vegetable garden. I grew a diversity of nutrient-dense and highly productive fruits and vegetables that could also be used for instructional purposes (for my urban farming class at the University of Washington), including lettuce, arugula, spinach, basil, cilantro, broccoli, kale, cauliflower, potatoes, beets, chard, pole and bush beans, summer and winter squashes, tomatoes, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, lingonberries, grapes and an array of edible flowers.
Comic strip
My project has been creating a comic strip nearly every week. It is called “Corgi and Cat” and is inspired by our pup who we just happened to bring home right before the shutdown last spring, and our cat of many years.
I am normally a freelance fine artist, but with my daughters home from school and a new puppy to train, I found it nearly impossible to spend time in my art studio. I’ve also been low on work. To retain a creative outlet, I began sketching quick comics every week of our pets and sharing them with family and friends. My daughters help create the stories each week that I then sketch. The entire project has been surprisingly cathartic, and has helped me have a goal to work toward every week.
Couture dresses
We’re 16-year-olds from Richmond Beach. We were inspired by the Giambattista Valli Fall 2019 couture collection after seeing pictures on Pinterest. The process started by us drawing out what we each wanted in our dresses, and then buying 240 yards of tulle online. Then we began the long process of teaching ourselves the art of dressmaking. We worked over the course of a month and a half, putting at least 50 hours into them. They turned out better than we could have ever imagined.
Fabric houses
My project grew out of this period of lockdown. The photos of each house represent being housebound and symbolize one of the things that has sustained me during this period. They are words, music, flowers, humor, junk food, coffee and Zoom. Each one is a fabric collage about 8 inches high. I tried to identify things that are positive aspects of my life during this period, focusing on the things that are bringing me joy and a sense of continuity with my life before the pandemic. This summer, this project placed second in a nationwide competition of COVID-inspired art held by the Sebastopol Center for the Arts in California. I am not a professional artist and this was the first competition I had ever entered.
Steel artworks
I welded a figure inspired by a Dutch artist I follow on Instagram. It is now in an Anacortes home on display. She’s made entirely of about 45 feet of 3/8-inch steel rod that was cut, welded, ground and polished over 60-plus hours in the shop. Her broad shoulders remind me a little of an athletic swimmer, so she’s tentatively named “Esther Williams.”
Quilt from mask scraps
At the beginning of the pandemic, when commercial masks were unavailable to many essential workers, my daughter and I got out our sewing machines to help. Using nothing but scraps and leftover fabrics from prior projects (some pieces were as old as 30 years!), we made 525 masks (most donated to UW custodians and a local nursing/rehab facility). The pile of newly created scraps and threads added up. My sewing machine ended up in the sick bay as a result of overuse, but my hands still worked, so I created a small scrap quilt (24 inches by 24 inches) by hand, as a memento for my daughter, of the hours we spent creating them.