Four dead cows confirmed as wolf kills were discovered in the Flora area of Wallowa County earlier this month, along with one injured yearling, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported Monday, March 6.
All of the dead and injured were found on private land, the department reported.
Two dead yearlings were discovered March 3, one dead and one injured were found March 2 and one dead yearling was found March 1, the department said.
An ODFW spokesperson in Enterprise said the agency doesn’t share the names of the landowners because of privacy concerns.
The wolves are from a pack designated as WA139, a pack that roamed south from Washington state, the spokeswoman said.
These are the first livestock predations in Wallowa County since a dead cow and an injured calf were found on private land in the Zumwalt Prairie area Feb. 8. Those attacks were given a cause of "other" by ODFW because there was no certainty about the cause.
