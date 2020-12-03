A former Lewiston restaurateur has been charged with 22 misdemeanor zoning code violations for failing to demolish the remains of the Emperor of India King Thai Restaurant following a fire last December.
Praveen K. Khurana, 60, of Lewiston, is set to appear in Nez Perce County Felony Magistrate Court on Dec. 16. Khurana filed a motion to have Judge Karin Seubert disqualified in the case, but that was denied earlier this week.
The city served Khurana with notice the structure was unsafe on Dec. 10, 2019, court documents said. The Lewiston City Council also declared the property a nuisance last winter to allow a civil route to make the property safe, should Khurana fail to do so. Instead, the city chose the criminal route with the misdemeanor code violation charges.
The city issued a demolition permit Feb. 2 to Khurana, who is the registered agent of the restaurant. When that permit expired Aug. 2, Khurana had started working on demolition a few weeks earlier, removing 11,000 pounds of materials from the structure, which over the life of the six-month permit amounted to about 60 pounds per day.
In August, the city shut off electricity to the site, and Khurana posted a sign on a large piece of particle board used to block the view into the structure that read “City disconnected my electricity. Won’t extend demolition permit. Emails to clerk/staff unresponsive. (Twiddling thumbs.)”
Each of the 22 counts identifies either 848 or 854 Main St., the two addresses associated with the building that was mostly destroyed in the fire Dec. 9, 2019. The charges are based on city code adopted from the International Building Code pertaining to unsafe structures and equipment.
“Structures containing an unsafe condition shall be taken down and removed or made safe, as the building official deems necessary,” according to International Building Code Section 116.1. “A vacant structure that is not secured against entry shall be deemed unsafe.”
The maximum penalty for each of the misdemeanor zoning code violations is six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
The property presents a possible water damage threat to Wells Fargo Bank and Castellaw Kom Architects, neighbors to the former eatery. Castellaw Kom Architects sustained $30,000 in water and smoke damage, mainly in its basement, when Lewiston firefighters beat down the blaze. The city did not receive a damage estimate from Wells Fargo Bank, located to the east of the restaurant.
One-half of the property was condemned and the other half deemed unsafe by the city after the fire.
There has been no determination as to the cause or origin of the fire, according to Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust. Evidence was sent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Fire Research Laboratory in Beltsville, Md., for analysis. The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed investigation work at the laboratory.