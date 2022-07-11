ASOTIN — Former Asotin County Judge Scott D. Gallina was sentenced to 15 months in prison this morning in Superior Court on sexual assault charges.
Gallina, 58, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with sexual motivation on the first day of his trial in April. The third-degree charge is a felony, and the fourth-degree assault is a gross misdemeanor. Both charges were in connection with crimes against two courthouse employees who worked with the former judge.
Gallina served as a Superior Court judge in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties.