This story was printed in error. It originally ran in 1978 and recently re-ran in The Lewiston Tribune as part of its regular Flashback series Mondays. The Union-Bulletin picked it up erroneously and ran the dated piece.
PULLMAN — The Palouse River basin is one of the two most polluted bodies of water in Eastern Washington, according to a state water quality report.
The pollution sources including erosion, drainage from livestock feed lots, urban sewer and storm runoff and septic tank seepage.
The report names the Palouse, Walla Walla, Spokane, Yakima, Touchet and Kalama rivers as having the highest levels of disease-causing bacteria.
Ron Pine, director of the state ecology department, said in a prepared statement it is doubtful the Palouse and other polluted Washington waters can be cleaned up in time to meet federal water quality goals set in 1983.
If the rivers and lakes are not cleaned up by then, it will be the third time in a decade that the state has failed to meet the water quality standards set out in the Clean Water Act of 1967.
Pullman Supervisor Larry J. Larse has not seen the report and has deferred comment.
He added, however, the city has applied for a grant that would fund 80 percent of a $7.5 million project to improve the sewage treatment plant. The water quality guidelines have been stiffened since construction of the plant, Larse contended.
Forty-seven of the state’s 154 major, water bodies are unsafe for human contact and may kill marine life, the report states.
Pullman, Colfax, Walla Walla, Yakima, Sunnyside, Omak, Seattle, Tacoma, Shelton, Aberdeen, Hoquiam and Olympia have sewage treatment plants that violate laws and contribute to bacteria counts in their areas, the report said.
While the pollution picture is grim, Pine said that much progress has been made since 1967. Bellingham and Everett treatment plants have been modified and have begun to bring pollution caused by local pulp mills under control, he said.
He blamed a lack of money at the local level and lack of commitment at the state level for the problem.“Some real problem areas like the Palouse will never be brought up to standard,” Pine contended.