Federal wildlife managers on June 17 captured and collared a female grizzly bear, with three cubs, near Metaline Falls in northeast Washington, about 10 miles from the Canadian border.
This is the first female grizzly captured in Washington. Biologists believe she is not from outside Washington.
“We have a population of grizzly bears, and it’s not just one that wanders in once in a while,” said Annemarie Prince, a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife northeast district wildlife biologist.
The bear will be tracked and monitored.
“Understanding how the bears are using the landscape will aid biologists in advancing recovery of the species,” Hannah Anderson, with state Fish and Wildlife, said in a news release.
The female bear was captured on U.S. Forest Service land in a rugged area of the Selkirk Mountains. Remote cameras took photos of the bear and cubs, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologists trapped her.
“A group of bears — a mother and three cubs — were photographed on another occasion on a game camera in the same area three to four weeks prior to the capture,” Wayne Kasworm, grizzly bear biologist with U.S. Fish and Wildlife, said in the release.
“The natal collar — the white ring around the neck — of one of the cubs leads us to believe this is the same family of bears.”
Four adult males were captured in 1985, 2016 and 2018. This was the first instance of a female capture, and in this case it was a female with young, according to a WDFW release.
An estimated 70 to 80 grizzly bears are living in the Selkirk Grizzly Bear Recovery Zone, with about half of those living in Canada. Grizzlies in that area roam in North Idaho, northeastern Washington and southeastern British Columbia. The population in the Selkirk Recovery Zone is considered healthy and is growing at a rate of about 2.9% per year, according to the news release.