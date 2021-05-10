A Prosser butcher shop was destroyed and the police department and City Hall seriously damaged in a three-alarm fire that led to downtown street closures through the weekend.
Fifty-five firefighters from 11 agencies battled the flames Saturday. It started in the attic of Underwood’s Prosser Lockers and quickly threatened a row of businesses along Bennett Avenue.
Investigators have been called in to identify what caused it, said Chief Seth Johnson of West Benton Fire Rescue.
No one was hurt.
A 911 caller at 12:55 p.m. reported smoke coming from the roof at 1221 Bennett Ave.
The Prosser-based fire department was first on the scene and found a fire burning in the attic space.
Two municipal buildings are next to the meat locker shop on the east and Cook’s Ace Hardware is on the west.
Another row of businesses sit directly behind Prosser Lockers along an alley, including the historic Princess Theatre and The Prosser Record-Bulletin.
While their office was threatened by the spreading flames, police worked to evacuate all of the buildings as fire crews tried to get control.
Officers were assisted by Benton County sheriff’s deputies in closing downtown streets and setting up traffic detours.
Electrical service to the neighborhood was disconnected so firefighters could safely access the roofs, Chief Johnson said in a news release. That caused a power outage for many Prosser residents.
Electricity has since been restored for all customers, aside from the affected businesses, he said.
The fire was brought under control at 9:52 p.m. Saturday, but West Benton Fire Rescue crews remained on the scene through Sunday “to monitor the situation and check for hot spots,” said Johnson.
The agency’s news release said Underwood’s Prosser Lockers is a total loss, the Prosser Police Department has extensive damage and City Hall’s is moderate.
Cook’s Ace Hardware and the Masonic Lodge both received smoke and water damage, the release said.