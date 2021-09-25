One person is dead and a Washington State University football player is critically injured after a shooting near the campus in Pullman early Saturday morning.
Liban A. Barre, 23, of Kent was identified as the person killed. A WSU student, Brandon C. Gray, 22, is in serious but stable condition, Pullman police said.
Football Coach Nick Rolovich confirmed Gray is a wide receiver for the Cougars.
“We’re hearing he’s in stable condition,” Rolovich said.
WSU Athletics Director Pat Chun put out a statement saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family and friends. As this remains an open police investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time.”
George Melvin Harris III, 23, has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault in connection with the shooting, the Pullman Police Department said on Twitter.
According to a news release from the Pullman Police Department, officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Sept. 25, to the 1200 block of Northeast Myrtle Street after getting reports of some 200 people gathered at a loud party.
On the way, officers heard multiple gunshots.
Near Williams Drive and Lybecker Road, the officers found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release.
Both were transported to Pullman Regional Hospital, where Barre died. Gray was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Spokane.
Police say the incident appears to be “isolated,” without the threat of an active shooter at large.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Pullman police at 509-334-0802.
