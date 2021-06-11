About 19 years ago, the Cogswell family got a special delivery.
Eight-month-old baby Jasmine Elizabeth needed special care and love after treatment for malnourishment at a Portland hospital. When social workers handed her into the waiting arms of foster mom Shelley Cogswell, they hoped this fourth home in Jasmine’s short life would work out.
“She was, literally, a special delivery,” Shelley Cogswell said. “We got a call saying they had a very sick little baby coming from Portland Children’s and would we like to place her in our home.”
The Cogswells eventually adopted Jasmine, who they say became a funny, generous and loving girl.
Jasmine’s life wasn’t always easy. She dealt with the effects of being born addicted to methamphetamine and hereditary mental illness. Despite her struggles, her family says she was a light in their lives.
On Monday, Jasmine and her boyfriend, Chance Wilbur, along with his friend Anthony Lautermilch, were killed when their car crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 395 near Loon Lake and collided with a fire truck.
At the Cogswell family’s Hillyard home Wednesday afternoon, aunts, uncles, grandparents and cousins gathered to support each other.
“Part of me still thinks she’s just going to come up the steps and knock and say there’s a mistake, it’s still me, I’m OK,” Todd Cogswell, Jasmine’s father, said through tears. “But I know that she’s at the morgue, and it’s just so hard.”
The Cogswell family said Jasmine had come a long way since she was a shy baby in foster care.
After nursing her back to health, they fell in love with her and officially added her to the family when her mother couldn’t retain her parental rights.
Jasmine became best friends with her sister, Spencer Cogswell, who had been adopted just a few years earlier.
“They were each other’s best friends until they weren’t, and then they were arguing with each other until they’re back to being best friends,” Todd Cogswell said.
When the girls were little, they loved reading. First it was Bible stories, then a song, then they each had to have their favorite book read to them over and over and over.
Jasmine’s favorite was “The Foot Book,” by Dr. Seuss, which she picked out at a yard sale.
“We had to put a rule on that one when we went to bed at night,” Todd Cogswell said with a chuckle. “Only three times with ‘The Foot Book.’ ”
The family spent most of Jasmine’s childhood farming in Athena, Oregon, where Jasmine developed her love for animals. Once, they found a wet kitten on the side of the road. With a kitten already at home, Jasmine’s parents said it would be best they gave the cat to a friend, but a few days later, they noticed their own kitten had been eating more food than usual.
It didn’t take long to figure out that Jasmine had hidden the kitten she named Bella in her parent’s shed. Jasmine said she just couldn’t trust anyone else to take care of the cat the way she could. With that explanation, Shelley and Todd couldn’t help but give in, they said.
In 2013, the family moved to Spokane, where Jasmine attended Garry Middle School and then Rogers High School. Once in high school, Jasmine began to struggle with drug addiction and dropped out, her family said.
“Honestly, by the time she was in high school, the demons that she had, had caught up with her,” Todd Cogswell said.
“She was capable, but … she tried but it didn’t happen,” he said of his daughter finishing high school.
She had multiple run-ins with police as a teen.
“They were crimes most done like an addict-seeking-a-fix-type things,” Todd Cogswell said. “But in the end, you could see God working on her heart.”
The Cogswell family, who are members of a local Christian church, said their faith and the knowledge that their daughter is in heaven is a comfort.
Even with her struggles, Jasmine was a generous and loving person, her family said. People who needed help seemed drawn to her, said Kim Patzkowski, her aunt. Jasmine would always let them stay over at her parents’ house or help them out of whatever jam they were in, Patzkowski said.