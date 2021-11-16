Public schools in Eastern Washington are performing well behind their peers on the West Side, according to comprehensive national rankings released recently by U.S. News & World Report.
The rankings, which for the first time include elementary and middle schools, reflect the most recent test results by district, mostly from the 2018-19 school year.
For each state, schools were assessed on their shares of students who were proficient or above proficient in their mathematics and reading/language arts state assessments.
The rankings also take into account the socioeconomic demographics of each school — in other words, highly ranked schools have succeeded in educating all of their students.
Ranks were assigned in descending order of overall scores. Schools placing in the top 30% (scores of at least 70) were flagged as high achieving. Schools below the 25th percentile have their scores concealed.
For example, out of 1,086 public elementary schools in the state, only five Eastern Washington schools make the top 100.
To compile the rankings, U.S. News summed each school’s standardized scores. From these, a single zero to 100 overall score was computed for each school, depicting how well each school ranked within their state on a percentile basis.
For example, a school with a score of 55 performed in the 55th percentile among all schools in its ranking, meaning 45% of the schools performed better and 55% of the schools didn’t perform as well as that school.
Nationally, 47,325 elementary schools and 23,255 middle schools were ranked. When combined with the 17,857 public high schools U.S. News ranked earlier in 2021, U.S. News has assigned 88,437 state ranks across its elementary, middle and high schools rankings to 79,941 unique public schools.
The state assessment data used in the ranking indicators was sourced from the 2018-19 school year’s achievement results for state assessments in mathematics and reading from the U.S. Department of Education’s EdFacts initiative.
These include the numbers of test-takers for each subject by grade, the proportions of test-takers proficient in each subject area and the economic and ethnic profiles of test-takers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.