Did you catch a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse? On the west coast, folks with a view of the southwest sky and clear weather this morning around 4 a.m. were in for a treat.
Troy J. Carpenter, administrator at Goldendale Observatory State Park, says the weather was perfect for stargazing at the observatory. The moment of greatest eclipse was 4:19 a.m.
“The total eclipse only lasted 15 minutes long since the Moon barely skimmed the upper boundary of Earth’s inner shadow,” he said. “The Moon set behind Mount Hood before conclusion of the eclipse, but the entirety of totality was witnessed.”
Total lunar eclipses usually happen two to three times during the year, Carpenter added. They occur when the moon moves through Earth’s shadow, so that no part of the moon is exposed to sunlight during the totality of the eclipse, he said.
A partial lunar eclipse is expected later this year on Nov. 19, which will be visible from the Northwest.
