Culp says he was let go as Republic police chief
Gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp says he was let go as police chief of Republic, Ferry County, one day after he was defeated by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Culp, a Republican, said the Republic City Council voted to defund the Police Department, which is one person: Culp.
"Not even a letter of thank you," Culp said in a Facebook video. He added that he wasn't conceding the governor's race, though he was trailing by 20 percentage points in Tuesday's election results.