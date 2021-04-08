Sheriff Jerry Hatcher is under criminal investigation once again for allegedly forcing his estranged wife to recant her statements of domestic abuse.
The investigation by the Washington State Patrol comes 1½ years after charges against Benton County’s embattled top cop were dropped because detectives needed more time.
“We can confirm that we are doing some follow-up investigation on the original witness tampering case,” Sgt. Darren Wright in the state patrol’s main office in Olympia told the Tri-City Herald on Wednesday.
He could not provide any further details of the investigation or comment on its status.
Retired sheriff’s Commander Steve Caughey confirmed to the Herald that the investigation has been reopened.
He voluntarily resigned in December after 27 years with the department, saying Hatcher will “stoop to attack the credibility of those who he viewed as a threat” and describing his actions as “legally questionable.”
Caughey said he was interviewed Wednesday about his former boss’ alleged criminal activity involving Monica Hatcher.
Investigators also met with several other witnesses who are employed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
Hatcher, now 57, is facing a recall effort for alleged retaliatory acts involving employees, intimidation, abuse of discretion, and tampering with and destruction of evidence.