Eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 in Oregon could be closed for up to six hours Wednesday as the result of a crash about six miles west of La Grande.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the closure, announced at 9:45 a.m., could last four to six hours for the 50 miles from just east of Pendleton to near La Grande.
Westbound lanes remain open.
ODOT is warning travelers that Highway 204, the Tollgate Highway, is closed to through traffic and should not be used as a detour.
Also, I-84 has spots of ice near the Blue Mountain summit by Meacham, ODOT said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.