Costco

A crowd of masked shoppers is seen at the Aurora Village Costco in Shoreline in May 2020.

 Seattle Times photo by MIKE SIEGEL

Costco said Thursday its net income for the latest quarter was $1.2 billion, a 45.6% increase from 2020’s third quarter.

Net sales rose 21.7%, to $44.38 billion, with e-commerce leading the way in growth as the pandemic continued to limit in-store shopping in much of the nation.

The Issaquah-based discount warehouse giant said COVID-19-related costs, primarily for $2-an-hour premium pay, were $57 million in the latest quarter, which ended May 9. A year earlier, the company reported $283 million in such pretax costs.

Costco’s e-commerce sales have been a smaller factor in its business strategy than for many other retailers. But during the pandemic online sales have surged, growing 38.2% for the latest quarter and 63.6% over nine months compared to the prior periods. (Those figures are adjusted to exclude foreign exchange and gas prices.)

The company’s revenue, which also counts membership fees, rose 21.4% to $45.3 billion.

Costco shares, which are trading close to a multiyear high, slipped less than 1% to $384.30 in initial after-hours trading following the earnings release.