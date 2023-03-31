Costco Wholesale Corp. is spending $4.3 million to remodel the bakery and other areas of its busy Kennewick store.
The city of Kennewick issued two permits this month authorizing the Issaquah-based membership warehouse giant to make some big changes.
They will build a new bakery, rotisserie, dairy cooler, produce cooler, meat prep area and deli. The work also includes demolishing the “freshline” area and building a new mechanical room above the bakery. A new grease interceptor will be installed outside the store, 8505 W. Gage Blvd.
The project involves nearly 10,400 square feet of space, according to Kennewick building permits. Lydig Construction Inc. of Spokane is the contractor for the project. The Kennewick store is the only Costco in the Tri-Cities.
The city of Pasco along with the developers of the Broadmoor Development remain hopeful that Costco will ultimately site a larger store in their development, though the company may have cooled to the idea.
Pasco recently broke ground on a $40 million infrastructure project to install roads and utilities in the area in anticipation of new retail, office, recreational and residential development west of Broadmoor Boulevard and Road 100.
In February, Costco reported $54.24 billion in sales for the second quarter, which ended on Feb. 12, an increase of 6.5% over the prior year. First half sales rose 7.3% to $107.7 billion. Costco operates 848 warehouses, including 584 in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
