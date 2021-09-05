Many synagogues across the country will mark the Jewish High Holidays of Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur virtually as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. In some settings, as in this September 2020 photo of the main sanctuary of Temple Judea in Coral Gables, Fla., virtual services will be held instead of in-person services. This September 2020 photo provided by Danielle Spiegelman shows the main sanctuary of Temple Judea in Coral Gables, Fla., with cardboard cutouts of congregation members when there were no in-person services due to COVID-19. “I’m crushed emotionally that we’re not able to be in-person,” said Rabbi Judith Siegal, whose Temple Judea will hold only virtual services for the holy days as the pandemic’s upsurge buffets South Florida in 2021.