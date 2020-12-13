PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council is considering and ordinance that would affect the preservation of Confederate sidewalk stamps.
The council has scheduled the first reading for its Tuesday, Dec. 15, meeting, which means a public hearing and vote is on track for Jan. 5.
The Pendleton Historic Preservation Commission originally voted to preserve several sidewalk stamps — concrete etchings that denoted the original name of streets before the city changed its naming conventions in the 1940s — that commemorated Confederate figures like Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee.
The decision garnered opposition from some residents in the community, with a Pendleton man intentionally breaking one of the sidewalk stamps and nailing a pro-Black Lives Matter sign to it.
After initially saying that the Council didn’t intend to get involved in the matter, Mayor John Turner reversed course by ordering the city halt its efforts to reinstall or restamp the sidewalks along Southeast Byers Avenue, where the stamps had been displayed.
He also announced that the city would change its preservation policy going forward.
A staff report from City Attorney Nancy Kerns acknowledged the role some residents played in changing the city’s approach to stamp preservation.
“There has been expression of public objection to the preservation, in this project and generally, of street stamps which contain the names of national and historical figures who are affiliated with racism,” she wrote. “Those opponents of use of these names have requested the City Council to consider change of its policy, which involves the attached amendment of the current ordinance.”
The amendment to the city’s historic preservation ordinance is fairly narrow in scope. Besides cleaning up some of the ordinance’s older language, it specifically targets sidewalk stamps as an exception to historic preservation.
“Street stamps of street and contractor names and dates will not be preserved or restamped in new sidewalk construction,” the draft ordinance states.