PENDLETON — Umatilla County’s new mental health and substance abuse provider is more than halfway up-and-running
Kimberly Lindsay, the executive director for Community Counseling Solutions said in an interview the Heppner-based nonprofit began its substance abuse services for the county Sept. 1 and is on track to begin mental health services Dec. 1.
“There’s not any one thing that hasn’t happened or is in the works,” Lindsay said.
Sixteen employees of the county’s former alcohol and drug program now have started working at CCS, Lindsay said. And of the 95 positions that make up the provider’s mental health services, there are 19 vacancies that will either need to be filled or are in the process of being filled.
“It’s not great, because it’s hard to fill these positions,” Lindsay said. “Across the universe, it seems like there’s not enough employees. But the number of opportunities for people in Umatilla County has increased because we’re doing more of our work local.”
That means only two of Lifeways’ former Umatilla County employees have not transitioned, county officials say.
Lifeways, a mental health provider that served the county for more than 16 years, lost its contract with the county in May when the county chose Community Counseling Solutions to be the first contractor, combining mental health and substance abuse services under one umbrella.
Lindsay said a few of the vacant positions are ones CCS created, including a “law enforcement liaison” that will serve as a bridge between local police and the provider’s mental health professionals.
Several law enforcement officials across the county have previously said they were overburdened with mental health calls due to care facilities closing and services shifting in recent years. Lindsay said she hopes the new position will help repair what she described as a “damaged relationship” between law enforcement agencies and mental health care in the county.
“The quality of care was concerning,” she said.
CCS also either will take over the existing leases or purchase all of Lifeways’ 11 facilities in the county, Lindsay said. And during the next year, the provider will turn each of these facilities into centers where people can get both types of services, she added.
When Community Counseling Solutions starts its mental health services, former Lifeways patients should expect a seamless transition, Lindsay said.
Lifeways has said that, in Umatilla County alone, it served 184 clients with schizophrenic disorders, 491 clients with major depression, 471 clients with post-traumatic stress disorder, 215 clients with bipolar disorder and more than 2,000 clients with adjustment disorders.
Come Dec. 1, Lindsay said, “People should be able to walk in and pick up right where they left off.”
