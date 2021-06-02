Residents of several Wasco County communities have been asked to evacuate their homes as Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge was closed Wednesday afternoon for a wildfire.
The interstate is closed five miles west of The Dalles because of a lack of visibility.
A spokesperson for Mid-Columbia Fire Rescue, the agency handling firefighting duties, said the cause for the fire was not immediately clear, but it is believed to have started on the eastbound side of I-84 and jumped the freeway.
The closure includes all east and westbound lanes. Officials urged drivers to take an alternate route.
No information about the duration of the closure has been released. Travelers should monitor TripCheck.com for the latest traffic information.
The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that residents in the areas of Pinewood Manor, the Discovery Center and the golf course were under a level 3 evacuation, meaning they should immediately leave their homes. They advised those residents to go toward the community of Rowena.